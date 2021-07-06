"He's a future Hall of Famer" - Released Superstar thrilled to gain Randy Orton's respect (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is a locker room leader in the WWE who commands the respect of established and rising wrestlers alike. Getting his endorsement is a big deal for any talent, and it's even better when that happens in the public domain.

After being released from WWE recently, the Bollywood Boyz tweeted out their appreciation for Orton. The duo deservedly got a great response from him, who revealed that Gurv and Harv Sihra had earned his respect long before they were involved with WWE.

Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do 👊🏼 https://t.co/Axvvi11ilv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 28, 2021

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta caught up with the popular brothers for an interview, where they spoke about the support they received from the wrestling community after their untimely WWE release.

Randy Orton and Mick Foley have openly backed Gurv and Harv Sihra on social media since. Many legendary wrestlers have also urged the Singh Brothers to showcase their true potential.

If you are a promoter, you need @BollywoodBoyz on your show!



I’m sorry to learn they’d been let go, but Gurv & Harv are going to make every show they’re on - anywhere in the world - a better show for having them.



Wishing both of you the very best! https://t.co/epWg8jdXsp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 27, 2021

That means the world: Gurv Sihra on support from Randy Orton and Mick Foley

Encouragement from legends and Hall of Famers meant a lot to the Bollywood Boyz, and Gurv Sihra expressed his gratitude on behalf of the team. He specifically called Randy Orton a future Hall of Famer.

Sihra noted that the purpose behind their tweet was to gain The Viper's respect, and they couldn't have asked for a better outcome. The Singh Brother bumped for Randy Orton during the Jinder Mahal storyline, and the talented tandem's work rightfully got The Viper's approval.

As we revealed earlier, Randy Orton himself spoke to WWE higher-ups and vouched for Gurv and Harv Sihra's spots when they worked together on SmackDown in 2017.

Here's what Gurv Sihra said:

"That means the world. When Legends, Hall of Famers, Icons... Randy is a peer who we work with, but he is a future Hall of Famer for sure. So, when you have that type of love and support, you know whatever work you did prior to what you're doing going forward is good. Our biggest thing when we tweeted that out was to gain Randy's respect, the falls, and the bumps. So, we are so thankful for Randy to put it out in the universe, and we're so thankful to Mick Foley for putting it out in the universe," Gurv Sihra said.

The Bollywood Boyz will be aching to hit the ground running once their non-compete clause expires.

In the third part of the exclusive Sporyskeeda Interview, the Sihra brothers had a message for their fans while also revealing the matches that inspired them to become professional wrestlers. Don't forget to check out the final installment of the engaging interview above.

