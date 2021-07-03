"I'm going to go talk to the higher-ups" - Randy Orton got WWE approval for two released stars' plans (Exclusive)

WWE has released many talented superstars this year, and The Bollywood Boyz were, unfortunately, part of the most recent budget cuts. Harv and Gurv Sihra caught up with Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview following their WWE release.

The Indian brothers spoke on a wide range of topics, including the angle with Randy Orton and the bumps they took during their time as Jinder Mahal's lackeys.

The experienced tag team played a big part in Jinder Mahal's world title reign. WWE booked the agile brothers to take some painful-looking bumps along the way.

Fans still remember the table spot with Harv Sihra that got a spontaneous and unscripted reaction from Randy Orton. We've all seen the iconic GIF!

How Randy Orton was responsible for The Bollywood Boyz's best WWE moments

Randy Orton really hated the Singh brothers. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AdIr18g7HV — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 18, 2021

Randy Orton also sent Harv Sihra flying off the Punjabi Prison at Battleground 2017. At that show, Jinder defended the WWE title successfully with an assist from the returning Great Khali.

The Bollywood Boyz came up with ideas for the feud, and Randy Orton was credited with getting WWE's approval to execute the potentially risky spots.

It is no secret that Randy Orton is one of the most influential stars backstage in the WWE, and he assured the Indian duo that the higher-ups would hear their pitches.

The Singh Brothers came up with a few intriguing spot-related ideas, and Randy Orton brought them to life by convincing the powers that be in the WWE to roll with them:

"Yeah, we made sure, especially with Randy, who was so giving to us and so helpful. You know, whatever ideas we had, he went to the higher-ups and made sure that they came to life. Even like, my brother's fall off the Punjabi Prison. You know, we pitched it, but Randy is at the top of the totem pole, and he would tell us, 'Hey, okay, I'm going to go talk to the higher-ups and make sure it happens. And sure enough, that's something people still talk about, the table bump, the falls, and like. A lot of it was pitched to Randy, and Randy gave us his blessing and made sure it happened. So, we are very thankful for that," revealed Gurv Sihra.

Harv Sihra chimed in and credited Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton for allowing them to have a few "cool moments" despite being the supporting characters in the storyline:

"I think that's a credit to Jinder and Randy, who still allowed us those cool little moments in a spot that you can just stand around and not do much, but it was an opportunity, and I think we seized it," Harv Sihra said.

Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship feud with Randy Orton would have looked unimpressive without The Singh Brothers and their willingness to take unselfish bumps for added visual appeal.

During the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, the former 205 Live tag team also revealed their initial reactions to their WWE releases and what's next for them in the business.

Edited by Jack Cunningham