"He gets a lot" - Rhea Ripley claims she disciplines 26-year-old WWE Superstar

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley claimed that she regularly disciplines a 26-year-old WWE Superstar.

The Eradicator earned a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She was the #1 entrant but outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Rhea defeated Charlotte Flair in Los Angeles to capture the title and avenged her loss to The Queen at WrestleMania 36.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be a guest on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday. Ripley gave him some instructions on Twitter regarding his upcoming appearance, ordering him not to be nice to the hosts.

A wrestling fan joined the conversation and called Mysterio a brat who needs to be disciplined. Ripley responded and claimed that she disciplines Dominik regularly.

"Oh don’t worry… He gets a lot 😉," tweeted Rhea Ripley

Dominik reacts to Rhea Ripley's message ahead of WWE's The Bump

Dominik reacted to Rhea Ripley's instructions ahead of his appearance on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old battled his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 and lost after Bad Bunny interfered in the match. Dominik was about to strike his father with a chain, but the popular musician hopped over the barricade and ripped it away. Rey capitalized on the distraction and went on to defeat his son at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Ahead of his appearance on The Bump later this week, Dominik took to Twitter to react to the instructions given to him by the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Say less mami…😏⚖️," tweeted Dominik.

Dominik recently referred to Rhea Ripley as his family and claimed to have no issue with The Eradicator disrespecting his family. Only time will tell if Dominik gets a rematch against his father after coming up short at WrestleMania 39.

