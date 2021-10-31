"He is going to catch on" - Kurt Angle willing to return and become young WWE Superstar's manager

Kurt Angle has been away from the wrestling business since his WWE release, but the Olympic gold medalist has now revealed that he would be willing to become Gable Steveson's manager if the opportunity arises.

Kurt Angle was the guest on the 500th episode of Dr. Chris Featherstone's Pancakes & Powerslams podcast, where the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his managerial aspirations.

When asked to name a superstar he would love to manage, Kurt Angle didn't hesitate to mention Gable Steveson.

"Oh, Gable Stevenson! Olympic gold medalist! That would be an easy one!" revealed Kurt Angle.

The WWE legend spoke highly of Steveson and tipped the young superstar to become a big player in the company. Kurt Angle added that Steveson will have a successful professional wrestling career if he 'caught on from a charisma/character perspective.'

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about Gable Steveson:

"I think Gable Steveson is going to be a big player in the game. I really think he is going to catch on, especially if he catches on from a; what would I call that? A charisma perspective, you know, a personality/character perspective. If he gets that, the sky is the limit with this guy," explained Angle.

Will Gable Steveson be the next big thing in the WWE?

Steveson became one of the hottest names in combat sports after winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After weeks of speculation, it was announced on September 21st that Gable Steveson had signed a deal with WWE, the first-ever NIL deal in its history.

Steveson was also one of the surprising WWE Draft picks recently as the 21-year-old star was assigned to the RAW brand. As reported by Fightful Select, WWE has no imminent plans for the promising wrestler, and fans will have to wait to get a glimpse of his on-screen character.

Gable Steveson has a lot of admirers in the WWE, and there is unmistakable hype surrounding his debut.

However, would you like to see Kurt Angle become Gable Steveson's manager when the time comes for him to kickstart his WWE career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Dr. Chris Featherstone's "Pancakes & Powerslams" podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam