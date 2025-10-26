"He is going down to fight" - Massive WWE heel most believable star on the roster, believes Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has recently showered praise on a former World Champion in the company. The former SmackDown General Manager spent years in the promotion and worked with talent day in and day out, so coming from the 78-year-old, it's high praise for the wrestler.

The wrestler in question is two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The Ring General has been a revelation since moving over from NXT UK and is one of the most menacing wrestlers on the main roster today. Long recently revealed Gunther to be his wrestler of the year 2025.

During an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter pointed out that Gunther wasn't available for much of the year, and Teddy claimed that is why he comes across as believable. He believes that every time you see Gunther come out to the ring, or even backstage, he always looks ready for a fight.

"Maybe that's why, but the thing about Gunther, and always, and I learned this from this, Gunther is believable. Okay. That's all. When you see him come out of that curtain or wherever, you know that he is going down to fight," Teddy Long said.

Since coming up to the main roster, Gunther has been a champion for the majority of the time. It seems like the wrestler is making up for not winning any titles during his short stint in NXT. He is the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, having held the belt for 666 days before losing it to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

He hasn't been seen on television since losing his World Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. The Ring General is rumored to be John Cena's final opponent at December's SNME and is expected to return to screens soon, if that is indeed the case.

