John Cena's final opponent revealed - Reports

WWE's plans for John Cena's final match have reportedly been revealed. The legend will be wrestling his final bout at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning on having John Cena battle Gunther in his final match later this year. Meltzer also suggested that Triple H may announce a tournament to determine Cena's final opponent, but The Ring General has already been penciled in for the match.

"Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly on the air by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers vying to be Cena’s last opponent. But multiple have confirmed however it reaches the conclusion, that Gunther was the person chosen for the match.” [H/T: Ringside News]

John Cena is scheduled to battle AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 this Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Vince Russo suggests a major WWE star as John Cena's final opponent

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Brock Lesnar should be John Cena's last opponent in the promotion.

The Beast Incarnate returned after a two-year hiatus to decimate Cena at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that the 48-year-old needed to avenge his loss against Lesnar in his final match. Russo also suggested that the company might be punishing The Cenation Leader for attending Vince McMahon's birthday party.

"They've got to let that last match be one last crack against Brock Lesnar. They have to. If they don't, I'll never understand why they did what they did. Unless it's pettiness and them trying to punish Cena for going to Vince's birthday party, who knows? But if that last match is not Lesnar and he doesn't go over, I don't even know what to say," Russo said.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow BROCK LESNAR IS AN ABSOLUTE BEAST WHAT A WIN OVER JOHN CENA #Wrestlepalooza

Cena turned heel earlier this year and aligned with The Rock. He defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The veteran then changed babyface ahead of SummerSlam and lost the title back to The American Nightmare at the PLE in August.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

