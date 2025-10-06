WWE secretly punishing John Cena behind the scenes; former writer shares possible reason (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about John Cena's recent match at Wrestlepalooza. The star faced Brock Lesnar in a one-sided encounter.

The 17-time Champion was up against a brutal challenge in the form of Brock Lesnar. Despite the resistance, Lesnar truly manhandled Cena and ragdolled him all over the ring. With Paul Heyman by his side, The Beast hit John Cena with six devastating F5s before putting the match to an end. Cena has not appeared on TV since then and is now booked for Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer reiterated that Cena needed to face Lesnar one more time. He felt the Cenation Leader could complete his redemption arc by getting a win over The Beast in his last match. He questioned if WWE was trying to be petty with the booking because Cena attended Vince McMahon's birthday party recently. Russo hoped to see Cena get his win back over Brock in his last encounter.

"They've got to let that last match be one last crack against Brock Lesnar. They have to. If they don't, I'll never understand why they did what they did. Unless it's pettiness and them trying to punish Cena for going to Vince's birthday party, who knows. But if that last match is not Lesnar and he doesn't go over, I don't even know what to say," Russo said.

At this year's Crown Jewel, John Cena will face AJ Styles. The match was set up after fan demand to see the two former World Champions go at it one last time.

Cena's last match will take place in Washington D.C. on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event.

