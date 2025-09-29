Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena a massive mistake after WWE failed to do one thing, says legend

Brock Lesnar made it look easy against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, beating The GOAT in dominating fashion. However, a pro wrestling legend was baffled by the match's finish, which might have been a mistake.

At Wrestlepalooza, many fans began the evening crying after The Beast defeated Cena emphatically in their final match ever. AAA Hall of Famer Konnan didn't understand the finish because the result didn't give Cena a chance to get his win back in a rematch.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained a rematch should have happened in Boston, but he heard that it's not happening anymore. Fans didn't need to watch something that already happened at SummerSlam 2014, unless there was a payoff.

"I don't understand. If they're not going to have a rematch, why he beat him so convincingly. Didn't we see this 10 years ago when he did all those suplexes on him and all that? I think the second time, if you saw both, does he do anything besides F5s and suplexes, can we get a match out of him? He just leaned on it once he became the easy thing, the thing that got pops. I thought maybe that we're going to have a rematch in Boston. I thought, 'Okay, this is a great setup for Boston. His last match,'" Konnan said.

Konnan added that a possible WrestleMania 42 match between Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar didn't need John Cena getting beat up convincingly.

Conflicting reports about finish of Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

According to BodySlam.net last week, the original finish for the Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match was The GOAT getting the win. However, it was changed to The Beast making it look easy in a shocking result at Wrestlepalooza.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported in the latest newsletter that Cena winning was never the initial plan. Lesnar was brought back to look dominant, which will eventually set up a match against someone like Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 42.

There's already a story between the two behemoths after Paul Heyman introduced Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. Heyman is currently serving as The Oracle of The Vision, which Breakker is a part of.

