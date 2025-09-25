Big update on WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar in early 2026 (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is now back in the mix in WWE and triumphantly returned to the ring at Wrestlepalooza, where he decimated John Cena. A big update about the company's next plans for him in early 2026 has been revealed.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that The Beast Incarnate is internally listed for the 2026 Royal Rumble as well as WrestleMania 42, so creative plans will be put in place with the expectation that he will be there.This shouldn't come as a big surprise, as WWE's official WrestleMania 42 poster has Lesnar's face on it. While ESPN previously distanced itself from The Beast Incarnate due to the ongoing legal issues in the Janel Grant case, WWE has been more than happy to advertise him in its upcoming events.Brock Lesnar could be in a huge dream match at WrestleMania 42, per reportsNow that we know that Brock Lesnar is more than likely set for the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, the big question is who he could possibly face. A new report has revealed one potential opponent.According to Bodyslam.net, there have been at least internal discussions where the idea of Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker has been brought up.If true, this would be a blockbuster bout in Las Vegas. When talking about Bron Breakker and his potential, The Beast Incarnate has always been brought up as one possible dream opponent. It would certainly mark a perfect passing of the torch match, and it could be set up as early as the Royal Rumble if there's any interaction.All it takes is for Bron Breakker to eliminate Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match, and that's usually enough to tease a future match between two superstars. With the size and athleticism of both men, it's hard not to be excited at the thought of these two titans facing each other at WrestleMania 42.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.