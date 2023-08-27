"He got embarrassed on national TV by this company that he'd always wanted to work with" - Veteran star on Bray Wyatt's early WWE run (Exclusive)

Former NXT star EC3 recently spoke about how Bray Wyatt made the best of every situation, no matter what WWE handed him.

Wyatt was a visionary performer ahead of his time, and his untimely passing on August 24th has led to an outpouring of grief from the wrestling world. From The Eater of Worlds to The Fiend, Bray Wyatt crafted and portrayed characters that not only made big money for WWE but are still fresh in fans' memories.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that he witnessed Wyatt developing his characters closely during their time in FCW. The former 24/7 Champion added that no matter what the WWE creative team handed him, the 36-year-old always made the best of everything.

"Watching him cultivate and create character after character during promo days with Dusty Rhodes was like...I'm the most creative man I think I've known, except for him. He was unreal in every aspect, and he'd create something no matter what, whether it was Axl Mulligan or something he was handed or it was Husky Harris, like the worst possible deviation from what he was doing," said EC3.

Furthermore, EC3 stated that rather than bemoaning that he was being let down by the promotion, Bray Wyatt focused on further improving his craft.

"I mean, what happened was he got embarrassed on national TV by this company that he'd always wanted to work with. Gets punted in the head. Did he complain, did he cry, did he weep? No, he went back to work, he went back to the drawing board, and he created Bray Wyatt," added EC3. [2:48 - 3:40]

Vince Russo on WWE releasing Bray Wyatt

Speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda' Writing with Russo, the former writer discussed WWE releasing Bray Wyatt in July 2021. Vince Russo feels it was beyond him as to how the company could let go of a talent like Wyatt.

He explained that the fact that the creative team wasn't as intelligent as Wyatt made them release him as they felt insecure about what he was capable of.

"We saw what this man (Bray Wyatt) was capable of. I don't care what the issues are, how do you release this talent? You release this talent because your intelligent. You're not intelligent enough to understand how intelligent he is. It makes you feel inferior; it makes you feel insecure. So the best way to deal with that is not to have him around. Then we don't have to feel that way," said Vince Russo.

Wyatt would eventually return to WWE in October 2022. However, after just one match at Royal Rumble 2023, he was pulled from TV due to an illness.

