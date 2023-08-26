"You release this talent because you're not intelligent enough" - Former WCW Champion on Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently spoke about WWE releasing Bray Wyatt in July 2021 before eventually bringing him back in 2022.

The Eater of Worlds shockingly passed away on August 24th due to a heart attack, sending the wrestling world into a state of disbelief. The 36-year-old was a visionary whose ideas and creativity knew no bounds. Bray Wyatt got a fitting tribute on this week's SmackDown, where the show opened and closed with homages to the former Universal Champion.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality recalled the promotion releasing Wyatt from his contract back in July 2021. Vince Russo explained that it made little sense to release a talent of Bray Wyatt's caliber.

He mentioned that Wyatt was functioning at a level above the global juggernaut, and it made them feel insecure, so they let him go from.

"We saw what this man (Bray Wyatt) was capable of. I don't care what the issues are, how do you release this talent? You release this talent because your intelligent. You're not intelligent enough to understand how intelligent he is. It makes you feel inferior; it makes you feel insecure. So the best way to deal with that is not to have him around. Then we don't have to feel that way," said Vince Russo. [From 18:05 to 18:37]

Dutch Mantell on Bray Wyatt's creative genius

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled being a part of WWE when Bray Wyatt first joined the promotion and began working for NXT. The former manager mentioned that although he never got the opportunity to pick Wyatt's brains, he heard from others in the company just how much of a visionary he was.

"As far as Bray is concerned, I was in WWE when he first came on to the main roster and came up from NXT. I didn't know a lot about him, but he was a very likable young guy. But I never got into his creative head because backstage was the only time I would be around him but never picked his brain or anything, but I keep hearing, (that he had a) very, very creative mind. Thinking some way, maybe too creative, I mean, even for the creative team," said Dutch Mantell.

Mantell also stated that it was hard to hear about Wyatt's passing as he was still young and had lots more to contribute to the business.

