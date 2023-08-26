Dutch Mantell reacts to Bray Wyatt's death and recalls their WWE memories: "It was a tough night" (Exclusive)

The latest SmackDown episode revolved around Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, and on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly review show, Dutch Mantell spoke about the unfortunate deaths while taking a trip down memory lane.

Bray Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack. He was just 36 years old at the time of his demise. Funk, who was 79 when he breathed his last, was battling health issues for a long time and was one of Dutch Mantell's long-time friends in the business.

While opening up on Smack Talk, Mantell admitted that the past 24 hours have been challenging to get by as he was familiar with both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

"It was a tough night. I started watching the show, and I knew both of these guys. But I knew Terry a lot more than I knew Bray because Terry, I've worked with." [From 05:50 to 06:07]

Check out the entire episode below:

Dutch Mantell's most recent WWE stint happened during the time when Bray Wyatt debuted on the main roster as a cult leader. Dutch said that while he didn't know much about Windham Rotunda, he got only good vibes from the former WWE Champion.

The former WWE manager also discussed the widespread opinion about Wyatt being a creative genius, as he added below:

"As far as Bray is concerned, I was in WWE when he first came on to the main roster and came up from NXT. I didn't know a lot about him, but he was a very likable young guy. But I never got into his creative head because backstage was the only time I would be around him but never picked his brain or anything, but I keep hearing, (that he had a) very, very creative mind. Thinking some way, maybe too creative, I mean, even for the creative team." [From 07:33 to 08:07]

"I loved Terry Funk and loved Bray, so rest in peace, guys:" Dutch Mantell

Unsurprisingly enough, Dutch Mantell and the entire Smack Talk crew were quite emotional while talking about the recent developments that have stunned the wrestling community.

Mantell admitted that the news of Wyatt's death was too shocking to process as he was young and still had so much to achieve inside the ring and beyond.

Dutch also couldn't recall a phase when the wrestling business lost two exceptional wrestlers in such a short span and ended his tribute with a simple but effective message:

"Like you said, it's tough when I heard that Terry Funk died, but we were kind of expecting that because he was in the hospital. But to hear Bray Wyatt, at 36, falling prey to a heart attack and not surviving tough to take. I don't think it's ever happened like that; I hope it never happens again. But folks, that's life; we either live with it, and there is nothing else you can do. But I loved Terry Funk and loved Bray. So, rest in peace, guys." [From 08:08 to 09:00]

