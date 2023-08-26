25-time champion to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt next week on WWE SmackDown? How it's possible

The recent SmackDown was a profoundly emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt. Despite the tragic news arriving just a few hours before the show, the company dedicated itself to creating a memorable homage to Wyatt. The tribute encompassed various unique elements, including Wyatt's iconic rocking chair and lantern.

This tribute may continue as John Cena returns to the Blue Brand in the upcoming week. For those who might be unaware, the company had announced a few days earlier that The Cenation Leader would return on the September 1 edition of SmackDown.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Cena will also be appearing in India for the September 8 Superstar Spectacle 2023 event.

This scenario opens up again on the next SmackDown. Cena recently shared an emotional post expressing his reaction to the tragic news. Both he and Wyatt had faced each other in numerous matches.

One notable encounter was their clash in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, where Wyatt emerged victorious. Nevertheless, likely, this tribute will not significantly impact Cena's plans. As we've seen, even LA Knight continued to build up his feud with The Miz while also paying tribute to the Wyatt Family Leader on a recent SmackDown.

Given Cena's appearance, it's reasonable to expect that someone might confront him. This will potentially set the stage for a match for John Cena in Superstar Spectacle 2023.

Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman appeared on SmackDown to pay their respect to Bray Wyatt

Another profoundly emotional aspect of the show was the presence of Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan, both former members of the Wyatt Family. Their appearance holds significant importance, mainly because Rowan has been with Wyatt since the group's inception, and Strowman made his RAW debut alongside the Wyatt Family.

Additionally, the Wyatt Family lost Brodie Lee/Luke Harper three years ago. In honor of his memory, AEW organized a special show, during which Erick Rowan also appeared to pay tribute.

Furthermore, Alexa Bliss expressed her desire to participate in the SmackDown tribute through a video package. Unfortunately, due to flight-related issues, she was unable to attend.

The tribute show dedicated to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk was a remarkable and memorable event, incorporating various elements such as matches, segments, and video packages.

