"He got killed in a fire with Randy Orton" - Ex-WWE personality questions Bray Wyatt's gimmick change following his return (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's return has made the fans go berserk. The cinematic entry and the hints were something the WWE Universe had been looking forward to.

Despite continuous appreciation from fans, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo pointed out some issues with The Fiend's return.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he couldn't connect with Wyatt's entry holding the light. The veteran reasoned that when The Fiend left the company, he was involved in a storyline with Randy Orton, where the latter lit a fire on Wyatt.

Russo said:

"Wait a minute bro, the last time we saw him, it was The Fiend and it was the Firefly Funhouse. That Bray Wyatt with the light gimmick, we hadn't seen him since I think he got killed in a fire with Randy Orton or something. So, wait a minute how are we back to that guy?" (39:18- 39:43)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Mickie James gave incredible reaction to Bray Wyatt's historic return

WWE veteran Mickie James recently shed light on Bray Wyatt's historic return and gave out an incredible reaction to the same.

Following The Fiend's cinematic entry at the Extreme Rules premium live event, James took to Twitter to praise the former as she wrote that he is more than a superstar.

The former WWE legend also added that she is "obsessed" with how Wyatt made his return to the company.

"I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!" wrote Mickie James.

Check out Mickie James' tweet below:

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary! I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!

After some huge hints including the QR Codes and White Rabbit teasers, The Fiend finally made his return to the recent Extreme Rules premium live event after a hiatus of almost a year.

What are your thoughts on Wyatt returning to the company? Do you think he will be booked in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes