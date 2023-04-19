“He got real sick” - Kevin Nash recalls WWE Hall of Famer’s “hit and miss” battle with COVID

Kevin Nash and countless other professional wrestlers have had to deal with the COVID virus over the last several years.

One wrestler who was greatly affected by COVID was WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man.

On the latest episode of the Kliq This Podcast, Kevin Nash spoke about recently running into the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. During their meeting, Nash was informed about Honky Tonk Man's rough battle with COVID.

“He got real sick with COVID," Kevin Nash revealed. "He was telling me like it was fu**ing hit and miss sick. I think we were at the same time. I was in Qatar and a couple places and he was over different places too, where I think the strain was already out because there was a higher population of Chinese.”

Kevin Nash details his history with Honky Tonk Man

Kevin Nash and Honky Tonk Man weren't always close.

Prior to this recent meet-up, Nash believes they hadn't seen each other in five or six years.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about their recent meeting that took place at an airport bar in Pensacola, Florida.

“I haven’t seen Honky Tonk, God, I can’t even remember the last time I saw him. I think maybe at a Con 5 or 6 years ago," Kevin Nash said. "There were times when we rattled each other, but we were just trying to keep something going between anybody that was still working. I ran into him right in the middle of it is this horseshoe hub little bar. I just sit down and I casually look to my left and there’s fu**ing Honky Tonk and I hadn’t seen him the whole weekend."

Nash further spoke about Honky Tonk's kindness and warmth.

"He was so kind. He looked at me and goes, ‘Man, I’m just real sorry about what you had to go through’, and that was it. He didn’t go any further. I could see in his face the sincerity. People always like to say different things about Honky Tonk. I just remember when I did that Pediatric AIDS thing, I didn’t have to ask him. He was just there with his gear and willing to work." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Nash's comments? Are you happy to hear that Honky Tonk Man survived his battle with COVID? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

