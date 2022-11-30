"He got Will Smithed" - WWE fans react to Roman Reigns getting slapped by 38-year-old WWE star

WWE fans worldwide recently took to social media to share their thoughts on Kevin Owens' slap on Roman Reigns, which reportedly caused a few backstage problems.

As reported earlier, Owens and The Tribal Chief were involved in an unplanned spot during their WarGames Match at Survivor Series, possibly resulting in the latter suffering a ruptured eardrum. It was also noted that the potential injury resulted from a slap from Owens when the two came face-to-face inside the ominous structure.

Twitter user @WrestlingHumble recently posted the video of the aforementioned sequence that most likely led to the alleged backstage tirade. Fans were quick to react to the footage, stating their thoughts on the incident.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

🤼🖤💙 @intern4zionale Roman upset is understandable... Kevin made a fault, it's okay.. people move on lol @WrestlingHumble I like Kevin Owens but nahhh yall protected the guy a lil bit too muchRoman upset is understandable... Kevin made a fault, it's okay.. people move on lol @WrestlingHumble I like Kevin Owens but nahhh yall protected the guy a lil bit too much 😂😂😂😂😂 Roman upset is understandable... Kevin made a fault, it's okay.. people move on lol

The Cheap Pop @RealCheapPop @WrestlingHumble Roman literally sold it. 100% must have been an audible and Roman just didn't move quickly enough- @WrestlingHumble Roman literally sold it. 100% must have been an audible and Roman just didn't move quickly enough-

The Darkest Match @TheDarkestMatch @WrestlingHumble That moment stayed with me. “I’m not done with you yet; not by a long shot.” Powerful. @WrestlingHumble That moment stayed with me. “I’m not done with you yet; not by a long shot.” Powerful.

Jaylon💭 @iHateSporkss @WrestlingHumble You can see Joe come out a lil bit @WrestlingHumble You can see Joe come out a lil bit😭😭

Ibrahim Ahmed Ghanem @ImEbrahemGhanem @WrestlingHumble The way roman dealt with it right in the moment was GOAT level, he didn't make a big deal @WrestlingHumble The way roman dealt with it right in the moment was GOAT level, he didn't make a big deal

MyDawg @HonoraryUce_SZ @WrestlingHumble Ko probably just got hyped in the moment first big match back and wanted to start with a pop and just over hit Roman. I wish this wasn’t a story because I bet to them it’s not even a big deal @WrestlingHumble Ko probably just got hyped in the moment first big match back and wanted to start with a pop and just over hit Roman. I wish this wasn’t a story because I bet to them it’s not even a big deal

Kevin Owens was on the verge of picking up a victory for his team after delivering a Stunner to Roman Reigns. However, The Prizefighter's former best friend Sami Zayn stopped the referee from counting to three. The Honorary Uce went on to hit Owens below the belt, following it up with a Helluva Kick. Jey Uso then finished off the match with a Splash.

Zayn's actions resulted in him getting accepted into the group by Jey, and the two shared a hug after the match.

Kevin Owens defeated a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline on WWE RAW

The Bloodline, sans Roman Reigns, was present on the red brand this week. The villainous faction was confronted by Kevin Owens, who was visibly upset over the events that transpired at Survivor Series.

The Prizefighter went on to challenge Jey Uso to a singles match which was accepted by the latter. The duo locked horns in the main event of the flagship show.

The Bloodline tried to use the numbers advantage as Solo Sikoa attacked KO while the referee was distracted. However, the former Universal Champion overcame the odds to pick up the victory.

Kevin Owens could also reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. The duo last met inside the squared circle in 2021, where Reigns reigned supreme in a Last Man Standing Match. It'll be interesting to see if a potential backstage altercation between the two leads to WWE changing its plans.

