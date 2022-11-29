Reports on backstage heat between Roman Reigns and recently returned WWE Superstar following potential injury

Roman Reigns and the recently returned Kevin Owens allegedly had a backstage altercation after WWE Survivor Series. The latest reports provided further insight into the incident.

It was recently reported that there was an altercation between Reigns and Owens after the WarGames match on the main event. The scuffle allegedly took place over an unplanned spot, which seemingly ruptured the former's eardrum.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has confirmed the incident, adding that Reigns’ potential injury resulted from a slap from Owens. It was also noted that everything calmed down within 20 minutes.

“Regarding the report on what happened backstage with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us. What is confirmed is that it came from a slap by Owens, Reigns was upset, but 20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it.” (H/T- Inside The Ropes)

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens were on opposite ends of the ring at Survivor Series. The Prizefighter was on the cusp of securing victory for his team when he was betrayed by his former best friend, Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce then hit a low blow on Owens, followed by a Helluva Kick. In the end, Jey Uso delivered a Splash to seal the win for the Bloodline.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens could face off at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from one another. Their last singles bout came at Royal Rumble 2021, where the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeated KO in a Last Man Standing match.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



What a damn love story Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). https://t.co/STAxgGe2Uq Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens. Royal Rumble.What a damn love story twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens. Royal Rumble. What a damn love story twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

The two could once again collide down the line, as it was recently reported that WWE is planning another showdown between them at Royal Rumble. Judging by how things went down at Survivor Series, their upcoming match could play a massive role in the ongoing Sami Zayn saga.

The Honorary Uce might take on the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber, which will take place in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Who do you want to see Reigns face next? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes