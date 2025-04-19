"He does a great job" - Roman Reigns breaks character to make bold claims about Cody Rhodes, but there's a twist 

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to compete in his tenth WrestleMania main event match tonight in Las Vegas. Heading into The Showcase of The Immortals, The Head of The Table spoke highly of his former rival, Cody Rhodes, before introducing a surprising twist in his praise.
At WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns in a "Bloodline Rules" match. Cody Rhodes ended the OTC's historic 1,316-day title reign and became the only member of his family to capture a WWE world championship.
In an interview with ESPN's Daniel Cormier, Roman Reigns broke his on-screen character to appreciate the 39-year-old star's championship reign and professionalism. He acknowledged Cody Rhodes possessed impressive metrics and qualities. However, the Original Tribal Chief then pivoted, asserting that The Bloodline's contributions were essential to WWE's current stature and claimed Rhodes' return to the company was contingent on the group's success.
"Cody [Rhodes] - he's been a great champion. All those metrics and things I talked about, he's got them in spades. He does a great job, he's one of the most professional professionals of all time. But if we [Bloodline] did not make this place what it is today, he wouldn't have wanted to come back [to WWE]," Reigns said. [From 10:10 to 10:26]
Status of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania
The OTC will be in action against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania. Shockingly, Paul Heyman will be in The Second City Saint's corner instead of Roman Reigns.
Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is set to put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena tomorrow night. This comes after The Cenation Leader won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber and turned heel on The American Nightmare after he refused to sell his soul to The Rock.
Only time will tell whether both Reigns and Rhodes will triumph in their respective matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
