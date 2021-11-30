"He could have had heat with Vince" - Proposed idea for Seth Rollins after fan attack (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was manipulated into making a blunder by Kevin Owens, which led to The Prizefighter getting added to the WWE World Championship picture.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo was unhappy with the company's unoriginal approach and felt it missed an opportunity with Seth Rollins.

Last week, Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan in an unfortunate incident. Russo believes WWE should've kicked off the latest episode with the superstar addressing the shocking assault, since it would've given the promotion many creative options to explore.

The former WWE head writer pitched different storylines, one of which included Seth Rollins confronting Vince McMahon and having heat with the boss. Vince Russo was disappointed that WWE's creative team couldn't offer anything unique and realistic to fans.

Here's what the outspoken personality had to say on Legion of RAW:

"We start off with this nonsense promo of, I guess, Seth Rollins, who is trying to imitate a laughing cardinal/woodpecker... How about commenting about what happened last week when he got taken down by the fan?... We could have done something with that. He could have had heat with security. He could have had heat with Vince. 'What kind of show are you running? I've got to worry about my wife getting attacked?' You can do something with that alone."

What happened to Seth Rollins on the latest RAW episode?

The Messiah announced on RAW that he would face Big E for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view. He even picked a big win over Finn Balor.

However, the main storyline of RAW was around Kevin Owens trying to secure a spot in the WWE title match.

In the main event of the night, Kevin Owens faced Big E. If The Prizefighter won, he would get added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1.

Towards the end of the main event, Owens attacked Seth Rollins, who lost his cool and returned fire. This led to Big E getting disqualified and Owens getting handed the victory. Thus, he becomes the third member in the Triple Threat title match at Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

Are you happy with Seth Rollins' current gimmick? Do you think Vince Russo is right in saying WWE lost an opportunity to capitalize on the fan attack last week? Let us know in the comments.

