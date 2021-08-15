"He was heavily feared" - Kurt Angle reveals the real reason why a WWE legend was respected backstage

Ron Simmons is one of the most respected wrestlers in the business, and Kurt Angle recently revealed that the former APA member was actually feared by other wrestlers backstage.

Angle and Conrad Thompson returned for another insightful episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast on AdFreeShows.com. The WWE Hall of Famer briefly shared his thoughts about the legendary Ron Simmons amongst various other topics.

Recognized as the first African-American to win a world heavyweight championship, Ron Simmons, aka Farooq, was known for his intimidating personality and the iconic 'Damn' catchphrase.

29 years ago today, Ron Simmons defeated Vader to became WCW World Heavyweight Champion 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/4wuxM7AgWh — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 2, 2021

Kurt Angle said that Simmons was feared behind the scenes as the three-time WWE tag team champion could legitimately beat every other wrestler in a real fight.

Angle noted that fear, however, wasn't the only thing that got Ron Simmons the locker room's respect. He was also regarded as a great worker in the ring.

"Because he [Ron Simmons] was heavily feared. He was the guy that could kick anyone's ass in the locker room. So, I think eveyrbody had a lot of respect for him for that particular reason, and he was actually a great worker. He really was," revealed Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle says Ron Simmons was the biggest badass he ever met

The former WCW star was a top-tier talent who, as Kurt Angle highlighted, had to tone down his style after he began teaming up with JBL.

Ron Simmons and Bradshaw, collectively known as the Acolytes Protection Agency (APA), rose to become a certified Hall of Fame tag team during their stint in the WWE.

Kurt Angle explained that Simmons was at the end of his career and changed his in-ring style so that JBL received the limelight.

"He did calm down his style a little bit when he tagged with Bradshaw. It kind of gave Bradshaw more of the limelight, and I think that's because his career was winding down, but as far as a badass, he was the biggest badass I ever met," added Kurt Angle.

Ron Simmons continues to make sporadic appearances on WWE television as he is one of the first names on the sheet for the company's special episodes, including Legends Nights and Reunions.

During the latest episode of Kurt Angle's podcast, the Olympic hero also shared an interesting text message he recently received from a former WWE star.

