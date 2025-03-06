"He is a heel in real life" - WWE veteran drops shocking truth about John Cena's dark side (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's heel turn. The veteran wrestler shocked the WWE Universe this past Saturday.

One of the most unexpected moments in WWE history played out at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event as John Cena embraced his dark side. The Franchise Player went against everything he stood for over two decades and attacked Cody Rhodes mercilessly at the behest of The Rock.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long claimed that this was the best thing for Cena's career. The veteran manager pointed out that Cena exhibited villainous characteristics in real life and could use that for his character. Teddy mentioned that he worked very closely with the 16-time World Champion and noticed some heelish aspects about Cena in real life.

"Well, I think this was the best thing John Cena could've ever done. He's gonna do a good job with that because that is exactly what he is. He is a heel in real life. This is my opinion. I'm just speaking, so don't go acting stupid and saying stuff. I'm just saying, I've been around him, I've worked with him." [From 04:21 to 04:41]

Check out the video below:

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber, John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. This heel turn has fans and veterans confounded. It remains to be seen how this will impact Cena's farewell tour.

