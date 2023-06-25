"He hit him like a baseball bat and knocked him out" - WWE legend on Randy Savage's attack on Hall of Famer (Exclusive) 

Sgt. Slaughter recently discussed Randy Savage's involvement in his WWE Championship match against The Ultimate Warrior at Royal Rumble 1991.

Following his return to the company in 1990, Slaughter was projected as its biggest heel. Within months of his comeback, he took on the then WWE Champion Ultimate Warrior at Royal Rumble 1991. Sgt. Slaughter won the match after Randy Savage and Sensational Sherri made their presence felt and attacked Warrior.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Slaughter recalled Savage didn't hold back while using the scepter to attack Warrior. He added the impact of it seemed as hard as being hit by a baseball bat.

Sgt. Slaughter believes Randy Savage was taking revenge on The Ultimate Warrior for injuring his wrist a few months back. Furthermore, he explained that when he tried to pull Warrior after the attack, he was completely "dead weight."

"I hear this huge noise. I look down. Here's Warrior lying down the second rope, and I see Macho Man running off with Sherri. He had knocked on the head with a scepter, and I guess he was giving a receipt for what he did to his wrist because Randy was very sensitive to those kind of things. You don't hurt somebody in a ring. You take care of your opponents. It was festered in. When he hit him with that scepter, he hit him like a baseball bat and knocked him out because I was trying to pull off the rope, but he was dead weight," said Sgt. Slaughter. [13:56 - 14:42]

Sgt. Slaughter didn't have a great time wrestling The Ultimate Warrior in WWE

In the same chat, Slaughter didn't mince any words when talking about his experience working with The Ultimate Warrior in WWE.

He revealed that after one of their matches, he confronted Warrior backstage for having an unsafe style. Sgt. Slaughter added that the WWE legend never improved and that most of their matches were too stiff and devolved into brawls.

"The first night I wrestled him, it was like going to war, and he was as stiff as you were. So I finally had to; after the match, he closed me one time, and all I could see were stars, and I was gonna try to get up for a couple more, but I couldn't get up. So we finished the match, and I went into the locker room, and I wiped myself up, and before going to shower, I walked up to his dressing room. I walked in, and he said, 'You okay, Sarge? and I said, 'Would you follow me over here," said Sgt. Slaughter.

Not just Slaughter, wrestlers of the bygone era have come forward to express their frustration over how The Ultimate Warrior wrestled and behaved back in the day.

