  "He had no idea" - Major WWE star says Vince McMahon didn't know who he was when he signed with the company 

"He had no idea" - Major WWE star says Vince McMahon didn't know who he was when he signed with the company 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 06, 2025 04:22 GMT
Vince McMahon is the former CEO of WWE
Vince McMahon is the former CEO of WWE (Images via WWE.com)

AJ Styles has shared that Vince McMahon was unaware of who he was before he joined WWE. He also said that the latter didn't watch anything outside the company.

The Phenomenal One made his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble event. He received a massive pop during the 30-man match, as he was a big star that the fans knew all the way from his stellar run in TNA. He won the coveted WWE title that same year and has had a very successful career in the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite his successes in and before WWE, AJ Styles told Chris Van Vliet that Vince McMahon had zero clue who he was and that the former Chairman of the board didn't watch matches outside of his former company.

"We were all conditioned to believe that nothing other than WWE existed, if you were in WWE, nothing existed. That's the thing, is that Vince had no idea who I was, no clue. (So that's true, that's a real thing?) Yeah. He had no idea. (He had never watched an AJ Styles match?) Never, I promise you he has never watched any matches outside of WWE."
Styles continued:

"Because nothing else existed except for WWE. I'm sure you know, when he was first trying to start WWF and get everybody he wanted I'm sure then maybe he saw matches, but once he's rolling and it's WWE, I guarantee you, he watched nothing else," said Styles. [1:24:46 - 1:25:22]
Vince Russo thinks former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could return to the wrestling industry

The wrestling juggernaut is no longer owned by the McMahons, as Vince McMahon sold it after he got into a lot of controversy. However, WWE has been on fire in recent times, with Triple H running creative.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said Vince McMahon could return to the business once the Janel Grant lawsuit is settled.

"I think if the Janel Grant thing is settled, definitely. He's not done. He's not done bro, if that thing gets settled."

Russo added:

"I don't think so. I think he would do something on his own."
Only time will tell whether that'll happen or not. WWE has been a massive success under the current regime, and things aren't slowing down yet.

Edited by Harish Raj S
