"He's not done" - WWE veteran feels Vince McMahon could make a huge return soon (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon possibly returning to the wrestling business. The veteran promoter made WWE into a global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

McMahon was under the scanner after an ex-WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him. He was also being investigated by the federal government. However, McMahon recently announced that the criminal charges against him were closed and the allegations were based on a minor accounting error.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that Vince McMahon could return strongly if he could settle the Janel Grant lawsuit. He felt the 79-year-old still had the drive to do business again.

Ad

Trending

"I think if the Janel Grant thing is settled, definitely. He's not done. He's not done bro if that thing gets settled."

Russo added that Vince would venture into his new project alone and would not get involved with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel or anyone else from the TKO Group.

"I don't think so. I think he would do something on his own." [From 3:20 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Vince McMahon has once again started making public appearances. He recently showed up at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. He was accompanied by WWE legend and Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback