"He is so impressive" - Former WWE Champion compares Indian Superstar to The Great Khali

Jinder Mahal recently opened up about which up and coming Indian WWE Superstar reminds him of The Great Khali.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place tomorrow night. WWE have promised an action-packed show with a Bollywood flavor, featuring a number of Indian WWE talent.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal spoke to News18 ahead of tomorrow's Superstar Spectacle. During the interview, Mahal opened up about meeting three of the Indian Superstars - Guru Raaj, Kavita Devi, and Dilsher Shanky - back in 2014, when they were trainees with The Great Khali. Mahal also had a lot of praise for Giant Zanjeer and compared him to The Great Khali:

"During my time away from WWE - after I was released in 2014 - I went to India to wrestle for The Great Khali and I met Dilsher Shanky, Guru Raaj and Kavita Devi - they were trainees at that time. So, I have seen them progress and come up, sign with WWE, move to the United States and some of them will be making their debuts. I look at someone like Giant Zanjeer and he is so impressive, same size as the Great Khali and has a lot of potential."

Jinder Mahal opens up about entering the WWE ThunderDome for the first time

Jinder Mahal will be returning at Superstar Spectacle after a long injury lay-off. This will be Mahal's first time inside the WWE ThunderDome. The former WWE Champion opened up about his excitement at entering the ThunderDome for the first time and gave an insight on what WWE could be planning:

"I am very excited. I have seen the Thunderdome on television only and not yet in person, but I think it is spectacular. It is the next best thing to having a live crowd there; the scale of it, size of it is so impressive. This will be first time for me at the Thunderdome and for January 26 it will be very different – there will be a bit of Bollywood spice and flavour to it. WWE never stops surprising me, they always pull something special and I don't know what they are going to pull off this time."

Jinder Mahal will be in action at WWE Superstar Spectacle along with the Bollywood Boyz, Guru Raaj, Indus Sher, and a number of other Indian talent.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

