"He should be in jail" - Wrestling fans in disbelief as NFL great sues Pat McAfee for defamation

Wrestling fans on Twitter are in disbelief as former NFL player Brett Favre sues WWE commentator Pat McAfee.

McAfee is a force to be reckoned with in the world of sports. With his quick wit, sharp tongue, and unparalleled passion for the game, he has become one of the most influential and entertaining voices in the industry.

Whether breaking down the latest game highlights, conducting interviews with players and coaches, or simply offering his own unique take on the world of sports, McAfee's insightful and entertaining commentary has won him a legion of fans and critical acclaim.

Pat McAfee is also known for speaking his mind, especially on important matters, and that has reportedly landed him in trouble.

McAfee has been critical of NFL great Brett Favre in the past and has accused him of taking money out of poor people's pockets. However, it seems like this criticism has landed him in a bit of trouble, as Brett is suing Pat McAfee, Shad White, and Shannon Sharpe for defamation.

The case is a serious one, but fans are in disbelief that Favre is suing McAfee for keeping him in check.

The Inebriated Genius @blktarheel24 Brett Farve a wild boy for suing for defamation lmao and to add Shay & Pat Mcafee is even wilder Brett Farve a wild boy for suing for defamation lmao and to add Shay & Pat Mcafee is even wilder

Bob Eastwood @BobBivDevoe Brett Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation of character. The. Damn. Audacity. Brett Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation of character. The. Damn. Audacity.

Diego Rodriguez @Diego4Justice @TristanSnell @DentelRon Favre is getting taken to the cleaners by his attorneys, anyone who has done anything even basic research about his conduct can see what was going on. He has a higher chance of being indicted than he does of winning his lawsuit. @TristanSnell @DentelRon Favre is getting taken to the cleaners by his attorneys, anyone who has done anything even basic research about his conduct can see what was going on. He has a higher chance of being indicted than he does of winning his lawsuit. 😂😂😂

Jackie @JJFan18 @TristanSnell It’s only defamation if what the people are saying isn’t true. What Sharpe and others been saying about welfare fraud is true! @TristanSnell It’s only defamation if what the people are saying isn’t true. What Sharpe and others been saying about welfare fraud is true!

One fan found it funny that Brett Favre is trying to sue Pat for holding him accountable.

Jordan @jvrdannDvshaun So Brett Favre is tryna sue Shannon Sharpe and Pat Mcafee for basically holding him accountable?? Lol. So Brett Favre is tryna sue Shannon Sharpe and Pat Mcafee for basically holding him accountable?? Lol.

Another user called Favre an alleged scumbag.

Lisa Robertson @LisaRob80760277 @BaileyMcComas Draw more attention to himself. We love Pat McAfee! Farve a scumbag. (Allegedly of course) @BaileyMcComas Draw more attention to himself. We love Pat McAfee! Farve a scumbag. (Allegedly of course)

While another fan mentioned that McAfee is one of the most humble guys in the media.

Sports Twat @HockeyTwat @JosephMannion13 @BostonConnr Pat Mcafee is one of the most humble guys in sports media @JosephMannion13 @BostonConnr Pat Mcafee is one of the most humble guys in sports media

Pat McAfee made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Pat McAfee shocked the world when he made his WWE return at the 2023 Royal Rumble after being away to be part of NFL GameDay. McAfee returned to his usual commentary position, where he remained for the entire night.

A few people were kept in the dark about his comeback, which added to the genuine reaction Michael Cole gave on air when McAfee's music hit.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Pat McAfee Says The Original Plan And Goal Was To Return In Royal Rumble Match dlvr.it/Shgvql Pat McAfee Says The Original Plan And Goal Was To Return In Royal Rumble Match dlvr.it/Shgvql

The wrestling world will be excited to know what the future holds for Pat in regard to his role since he has not appeared in the commentary booth since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

