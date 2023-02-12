"He just forgot where he was" – WWE veteran recalls Hulk Hogan's huge error

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell recently recalled where he was when Hulk Hogan forgot the name of the WWE WrestleMania 30 venue.

The 2014 event took place at the Caesars Superdome (then known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. During an in-ring promo, Hogan incorrectly referred to the stadium as the Silverdome, the venue where he defeated Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3.

Mantell managed The Real Americans (Cesaro and Jack Swagger) in a tag team match at the WrestleMania 30 kickoff show. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he disclosed his initial reaction after The Hulkster's amusing mistake:

"I'm sitting in the back," Mantell said. "I was on that show. You know guys sit in the back and they go, 'Let's see what he's got to say,' and I'm like this [looking disinterested], and [Hogan says], 'The Silverdome,' and I went, 'What the hell?' Of course it didn't get by Rock and Stone Cold because they went in the ring and roasted him! The people, they loved that anyway. He just forgot where he was." [2:14 – 2:43]

Hogan, the host of WrestleMania 30, was soon joined in the ring by The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. As Mantell referenced, the Attitude Era legends made jokes about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's error.

Dutch Mantell worked with Hulk Hogan in the 1970s

Before he became WWE's marquee attraction in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan performed in Florida under the name The Super Destroyer.

Dutch Mantell was there to witness the beginning of the WWE icon's wrestling journey in 1977:

"I was around when Hulk was starting when I was in Florida. I made a couple of trips with him, and he was as green as grass. Still a big guy, but he was a weightlifter and in those days they liked big guys that had some size to them and some cut a little bit. Of course he was steroided up to the gills." [2:44 – 3:11]

Hogan recently appeared on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW. The 69-year-old joked backstage that he wants to become a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction.

