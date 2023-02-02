WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan told the special counsel Paul Heyman that he wants to become the newest member of The Bloodline.

The Hulkster is one of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling and has held the coveted WWE Championship multiple times in his lengthy career. He's a founding member of the New World Order, one of the biggest factions in wrestling history.

He recently made an appearance on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW, where he welcomed fans to the show.

WWE recently shared a short clip on TikTok of Hulk Hogan telling Paul Heyman backstage at RAW XXX that he's tired of the Hulkamania shtick and wants to join The Bloodline.

“I’m tired of this Hulkamania cr*p. I wanna be Uced up. Then, now, forever, the future. I need some Uce, some Uce juice!” said Hogan. (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Did the WWE Universe witness the end of The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble?

Despite being heels, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and formerly Sami Zayn were over with the crowd, especially The Honorary Uce. They dominated WWE and held the top championships in the company.

The Bloodline went on to become the biggest and most dominant faction in modern wrestling, but after what transpired at the Royal Rumble, they may never be the same again.

Following Roman Reigns' victory over Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he and his cousins beat up The Prizefighter and did the same to Sami Zayn afterward.

Jey Uso shocked everyone when he left the ring and refused to attack Sami. He and The Tribal Chief were rivals a few years ago, and he knows what it's like to be manipulated by Roman Reigns.

It'll be interesting to see whether Jey Uso will remain loyal to The Bloodline or side with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

