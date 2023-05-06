"He just walks out there and it comes" - WWE veteran discusses the crowd reactions for Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and how the young star has been able to irritate fans with his heel gimmick.

Last year, Dom turned on his father and embraced the dark side. Since joining the Judgment Day, the 26-year-old star has been terrorizing his father and the rest of his family leading to a matchup at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Dominik was getting a stellar reaction from the crowds. He detailed that the fans in Puerto Rico were very family-oriented and Dom going against his father instantly irked the audience, resulting in deafening boos.

"In Puerto Rico, like I said, the Hispanic families are very solid. You don't mess with the family because you have a ton of trouble. It's a family feud. The people there are ripping into Dominik and he's eating it up. He doesn't have to do nothing. He's a heat magnet. He just walks out there and it comes." [From 24:00 - 24:24]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Dominik Mysterio was in a match on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of SmackDown opened with Rey Mysterio and the LWO addressing the fans in Puerto Rico. However, they were interrupted by the Judgment Day. The confrontation led to a mixed tag match set up for the main event with Rey and Zelina Vega going up against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

During the main event, Rey managed to pick up the win with a small package roll-up on his son. After the bout, Judgment Day launched an attack on the legend but the LWO led by Bad Bunny marched in to clear the arena and stand tall at the end of the show.

What do you think of Dominik Mysterio as a top heel in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the youTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes