WWE SmackDown Results: Bad Bunny joins top stable; champs attacked ahead of Backlash - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (May 5, 2023)

The SmackDown before Backlash kicked off with the LWO coming out to greet the crowd in Puerto Rico. Rey Mysterio introduced Zelina Vega as the future SmackDown Women's Champ before Judgment Day showed up.

The LWO are kicking off #SmackDown LIVE from Puerto Rico RIGHT NOW!

Dominik Mysterio tore up an LWO shirt he stole from the crowd before joining Rey and the others in the ring. The two teams argued in Espanol before Rey challenged Dom to a rematch. Ripley stepped in, and they eventually decided on a mixed tag match with Rey and Zelina.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 5, 2023): The O.C. vs. The Viking Raiders





The O.C. is looking to prove their place on the blue brand against The



#VikingRaiders tonight!

AJ Styles was on commentary, and the Vikings were in control early on, with Anderson isolated in the ring. Michin and Valhalla got in each other's faces before Gallows was tagged in and got some big moves.

Erik took a big boot and a powerbomb before Ivar tried for a dive but was countered. Michin wiped out Valhalla at ringside, and the distraction helped Gallows slip out of Ivar's reach and hit the Magic Killer with Anderson for the win.

Result: The O.C. def. The Viking Raiders

Grade: B

Bianca Belair was out next, and she was interrupted by Damage CTRL. Bayley and the gang got in the champ's face before a brawl broke out.

The women's tag champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez showed up to defend Belair and cleared the ring of Damage CTRL before SmackDown moved on.

The Street Profits vs. Imperium on SmackDown

Kaiser sent Ford outside early on and tagged Vinci in, who hit a big dive on top of both opponents. Back in the ring, Ford was isolated but came back with a big suplex on Kaiser.

Dawkins tagged in and cleaned houses before getting the Anointment. He then tagged in Ford for the Frog Splash before they picked up the quick win.

Result: The Street Profits def. Imperium

Grade: D

Cody Rhodes came out to massive pop from the crowd and hyped his match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash tomorrow.

He called Brock a coward and said he would beat him tomorrow night at Backlash before SmackDown moved on.

Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens were backstage, and Riddle gave a whole monologue about beating the Bloodline before we headed for the next match.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross on SmackDown





wants to END



@realKILLERkross wants to END @ShinsukeN here tonight and it doesn't look like he's going to stop until he does!

Kross started strong and took Nakamura into the corner before the latter came back with a big boot. The superstars rolled outside, and Kross powerbombed Nakamura into the ring post before we headed for a break.

Back on SmacKDown, Kross got the Doomsday Saito suplex off a distraction from Scarlett, but Nakamura kicked out. Nakamura countered the Kross Jacket as well and turned it into an armbar and then a guillotine.

Nakamura got a kick to the head and a German Suplex, but Kross dodged the Kinshasa. Kross recovered and tried for the Saito again but was denied before Nakamura got the Kinshasa and picked up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Karrion Kross

Grade: B

Adam Pearce welcomed Cameron Grimes to SmackDown before Baron Corbin showed up and tried to make fun of him. Grimes and Corbin decided on a match next week before we headed for the main event.

LWO vs. Judgment Day on SmackDown

Vega and Ripley kicked off the match, and the champ was in control early on and sent Vega outside before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Dominik took Rey down off the apron while Ripley was still dominating in the ring.

Mysterio was finally tagged in and hit a big crossbody before setting up for a corner move but was denied. Dom took Rey down with a big suplex and got a near fall before getting caught in the Hurricanrana.

Dom was in the 619 position when Ripley tried to interfere but got taken out by Vega. Rey got the 619, but Balor ran distraction, letting Dom counter the splash. Dom tried for the Three Amigos, but Rey rolled him up in between the Suplexes before picking the win.

Result: LWO def. Judgment Day

Grade: B+

After the match, Judgment Day attacked Rey before Bad Bunny came out with the rest of LWO. Santos and his crew took down Balor and Dom before Priest and Bunny stared each other down in the ring.

Before they could fight, Dominik came in from behind and got wiped out before Judgment Day retreated. The show went off the air with LWO handing Bad Bunny one of their shirts, who put it on and is possibly now an honorary member.

Episode rating: B

We got some great matches tonight on the SmackDown before Backlash, while Cody Rhodes cut a promo about his match against Brock Lesnar tomorrow.

