  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "He just did whatever he wanted" - Dominik Mysterio talks about Brock Lesnar after WWE SummerSlam return

"He just did whatever he wanted" - Dominik Mysterio talks about Brock Lesnar after WWE SummerSlam return

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 06, 2025 07:34 GMT
Brock Lesnar is back in WWE [Image credits: WWE
Brock Lesnar is back in WWE [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently talked about Brock Lesnar after his return to the Stamford-based promotion's television. The Beast Incarnate showed up at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

In the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam, John Cena locked horns with Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both stars put everything on the line in their bout, which received widespread praise from fans and critics. The match ultimately ended in Rhodes' favor, and he shared a moment of respect with Cena before walking backstage.

However, as the 17-time World Champion was reflecting on his loss inside the ring, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return. The former Universal Champion then put his long-time rival on notice, hitting him with a brutal F5.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the host played a rapid-fire game with Dominik Mysterio. During the conversation, Dirty Dom was asked to name the strongest wrestler he had ever faced.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Without any hesitation, The Judgment Day star namedropped Brock Lesnar, saying that The Beast Incarnate did whatever he wanted inside the ring.

"Brock Lesnar... Yeah, yeah, he just did whatever he wanted," he said. [17:43 - 17:50
Ad

Check out the interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Tommy Carlucci gave his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE at SummerSlam

On a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci speculated that The Rock might have turned down an offer to return to WWE at SummerSlam, following which John Cena decided to turn babyface again.

Carlucci added that he believed The Beast Incarnate's return was a last-minute decision made by the Triple H-led creative team.

Ad
"I think The Rock said, 'Sc**w you,' maybe at the beginning of the week. He said, 'Sc**w you,' I'm not showing up, and Cena said, 'Why am I playing this freaking role? I don't even like it. I'm going out there. I'm cutting a promo...' I think the Brock [Lesnar] thing was a last-minute thing. You know how fast they can get things done. Get a jet, sign a contract, and they cleared him. I think it was a last-minute thing," Carlucci said.
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for John Cena and Brock Lesnar's feud going forward.

Please credit My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications