"He just did whatever he wanted" - Dominik Mysterio talks about Brock Lesnar after WWE SummerSlam return

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently talked about Brock Lesnar after his return to the Stamford-based promotion's television. The Beast Incarnate showed up at SummerSlam 2025.In the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam, John Cena locked horns with Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both stars put everything on the line in their bout, which received widespread praise from fans and critics. The match ultimately ended in Rhodes' favor, and he shared a moment of respect with Cena before walking backstage. However, as the 17-time World Champion was reflecting on his loss inside the ring, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return. The former Universal Champion then put his long-time rival on notice, hitting him with a brutal F5.In a recent interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the host played a rapid-fire game with Dominik Mysterio. During the conversation, Dirty Dom was asked to name the strongest wrestler he had ever faced.Without any hesitation, The Judgment Day star namedropped Brock Lesnar, saying that The Beast Incarnate did whatever he wanted inside the ring.&quot;Brock Lesnar... Yeah, yeah, he just did whatever he wanted,&quot; he said. [17:43 - 17:50Check out the interview below:Tommy Carlucci gave his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE at SummerSlamOn a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci speculated that The Rock might have turned down an offer to return to WWE at SummerSlam, following which John Cena decided to turn babyface again.Carlucci added that he believed The Beast Incarnate's return was a last-minute decision made by the Triple H-led creative team.&quot;I think The Rock said, 'Sc**w you,' maybe at the beginning of the week. He said, 'Sc**w you,' I'm not showing up, and Cena said, 'Why am I playing this freaking role? I don't even like it. I'm going out there. I'm cutting a promo...' I think the Brock [Lesnar] thing was a last-minute thing. You know how fast they can get things done. Get a jet, sign a contract, and they cleared him. I think it was a last-minute thing,&quot; Carlucci said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what WWE has planned for John Cena and Brock Lesnar's feud going forward.Please credit My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.