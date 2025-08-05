Reason Behind Brock Lesnar's Surprise Return at SummerSlam 2025, According to Ex-WWE Employee

Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam left everyone stunned, as no one expected The Beast Incarnate to return to the promotion and attack John Cena following his loss to Cody Rhodes. Recently, Tommy Carlucci gave his take on the former UFC star's return.Brock Lesnar was not expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion after his name appeared in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The Beast Incarnate was reportedly removed from creative plans before Royal Rumble 2024, and the company didn't mention him on television for a long time.On Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci said the real reason behind Brock Lesnar's comeback was The Rock's refusal to return. The veteran added that John Cena's promo on SmackDown and The Final Boss' potential refusal to show up led to The Beast Incarnate's return at the event, which might have been a last-minute decision.&quot;I think The Rock said, 'Sc**w you,' maybe at the beginning of the week. He said, 'Sc**w you,' I'm not showing up, and Cena said, 'Why am I playing this freaking role? I don't even like it. I'm going out there. I'm cutting a promo...' I think the Brock [Lesnar] thing was a last-minute thing. You know how fast they can get things done. Get a jet, sign a contract, and they cleared him. I think it was a last-minute thing,&quot; Carlucci said. (From 10:20 to 10:53)Michael Cole reveals how Brock Lesnar was allowed back in WWE for SummerSlam 2025Brock Lesnar found himself in an unfavorable situation, as his name appeared in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. While The Beast Incarnate didn't fight a legal battle, he wasn't given the green light from the legal team to reappear on the Stamford-based promotion's programming for over a year.On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole revealed that Nick Khan and Triple H gave Brock Lesnar the green light to return to the company after nearly two years of hiatus. Moreover, The Beast Incarnate's return was cleared a few weeks ago.&quot;The return of Brock Lesnar. Earlier today, I had the opportunity to sit down with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. And I asked them the simple question, when was it determined that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. They told me they reached out to Brock a couple weeks ago, and said, 'We believe it's time for you to come home.' Lesnar said, 'Let's do it.' and here we are,&quot; Cole said on Monday Night RAW.The 10-time World Champion will likely feud with John Cena in the coming weeks.If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.