"He didn't kill me" - The Undertaker recalls being intimidated by a real-life Bloodline member in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently recollected a story of being extremely frightened by a real-life Bloodline member back in the day. The name discussed here is Haku (real name: Tonga 'Uli'uli Fifita).

The 65-year-old legend was known for his toughness and intensity in the ring during his time in then-WWF, WCW, and New Japan. Following WrestleMania 40, his sons, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, have officially joined The Bloodline on SmackDown under the leadership of Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker recalled teaming up with Kane for a tag team match against Rikishi and Haku. The Deadman shared that he didn't like getting chopped apart from a few names such as Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

However, when The Phenom accidentally went off-script and reversed a move on Haku during a tag team match, it dawned on the former champion that it was not a good idea.

"I remember, it was just an instinct kind of a deal. I think it was me and Kane against Rikishi and Haku, and Haku chopped me. And I immediately grabbed him and turned him around. It was one of those moments, like, I just did it, and then it dawned on me, 'Who I had just grabbed?' And I'm thinking to myself, like, 'Because I whipped him around, I didn't tater him!''' revealed The Deadman.

The legendary wrestler added:

''They [Rikishi and Haku] were in the middle of getting some heat, and I came out of it because I didn't like getting chopped, right? It was in that moment of, like, 'S**t, this is Haku!' Thank goodness he loved and liked me because he just went it and didn't kill me!'' [42:46 - 43:46]

The Undertaker further shares not to get "out of line" with WWE legend Haku

During the same conversation, The Phenom was asked about Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joining forces with Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline.

However, The Undertaker mentioned he does not know the newest Tongan stars ''real well,'' but their father (Haku) was one of the scariest people in the WWE locker room in the 90s.

"I don't know them [Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa] real well, but their daddy... I say it all the time: that man [Haku] could be alone if he wanted to be alone. Haku, brother [blows sigh]! The craziest thing is that he is a sweetheart of a human being. Just don't get him drunk and don't p**s him off because, even then, I think he has the ability to control himself, but if you go out of line with him, it could be really, really ugly," The Undertaker added. [43:58 - 44:46]

Fans will have to wait and see how The Enforcer steers The Bloodline until the return to The Head of the Table on Friday Night SmackDown.

