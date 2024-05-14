The Undertaker walked out of a WWE match after attacking his opponent for real - "I had enough"

The Undertaker has recalled competing against a former rival in WWE who made him lose his cool and attack him for real during one of their matches. The performer The Phenom was referring to was the late Giant Gonzalez.

While The Deadman has had countless classics at The Grandest Stages of Them All, a few matches from his early years at Mania haven't aged well. One of them features him taking on Giant Gonzalez at WrestleMania 9. The clash lasted only for around seven minutes with The Undertaker emerging victorious.

On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom opened up on how he didn't have the easiest of times wrestling Gonzalez. The WWE legend revealed that during one of their matches on the road, Giant Gonzalez made a botch which made him lose his cool instantly.

"It was an early day. We were on before intermission. Bell rings, not even five seconds, the whole match is me bumping until the end to make him look like a monster and killer that he was. Five seconds in, he pulls me down and cracks me across the back of the neck. Once I got the feeling back in my fingers, because I'm getting stingers, I flipped. [H/T - Fightful]

The Undertaker added that he began hitting Gonzalez for real to vent out his frustration. However, he confessed that he regretted it after coming backstage.

"I turned around and started whaling on him. He had no clue. I hit him so fast, so many times, that he couldn't defend himself. He tried to lean back and I'm whaling on him. I could see George The Animal Steele, who was an agent, he's yelling 'Stop. Stop. Stop.' I ended up getting out of the ring; it was a countout, and I was waiting for him to come back. He came back, he was lumped up, and they held me back. I had lost it. I felt bad afterward. He was limited to what he could do, and I had enough," said Taker.

Check out the full video:

The Undertaker on how his WrestleMania 40 appearance came to fruition

On his recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, The Undertaker detailed how his shocking appearance during WrestleMania 40 came to be.

The Deadman revealed that when he received a call from Triple H about the possibility of him appearing, he first asked the WWE CCO if everyone involved in the storyline was on board with the idea.

"I was like, hmm. That's interesting. I said 'Is everybody on board with that?' because you run the risk of being a huge distraction to something that has been two years in the building. So that was my first question," he said.

The Undertaker attacked The Rock during the main event of WrestleMania 40, thus laying the ground for Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns to finish his story.

