WWE legend details last minute call to be part of WrestleMania 40

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared that his return at WrestleMania XL was thrown together at the last minute. The Show of Shows aired live from Philadelphia last month.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio today, The Undertaker commented on his surprise appearance on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The Deadman showed up and delivered a Chokeslam to The Rock in the final moments of the main event match, where Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Following the surprise appearance from the Hall of Famer and taking out The Final Boss, Cody Rhodes then isolated Roman Reigns in the ring and connected with three Cross Rhodes in a row to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Undertaker revealed that he got a call from Triple H pitching his involvement but wanted to make sure everybody was on board with him appearing before agreeing to it.

"I was like, hmm. That's interesting. I said 'Is everybody on board with that?' because you run the risk of being a huge distraction to something that has been two years in the building. So that was my first question," he said. [From 00:36 - 00:52]

The Phenom added he was in the suite on Sunday during Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL and got a text that they were meeting downstairs in twenty minutes.

"And then Sunday, I'm up in the suite having a great time with my family, and I get a text that says 'Hey we are meeting downstairs in twenty minutes. So I go downstairs and bang, it is all laid out, and that is how it all happened," he added. [From 01:21 - 01:38]

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker suggests he is open to making more appearances in WWE

Wrestling legend The Undertaker commented on his cameo at The Show of Shows last month and hinted that he would be open to making similar appearances for the company.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, the veteran stated that he felt closure after his appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, the 59-year-old added he would be open to doing a similar appearance for WWE in the future, but no longer feels the pressure to do so.

"I'm not saying that I wouldn’t do something like that in the future, but I don’t have that feeling in my chest like I’ve had since I retired... I hadn’t come to peace with it. I knew, just like when it was over in the Boneyard Match at four in the morning, like, I’m good. I had no clue, but I just knew once it was done, I was like, you’re good, man. It’s time to flip the page and go to the next chapter. So yeah, it was such a cool weekend all the way around. Then to finish off and have closure to the wrestling part of my career, it was so cool." [From 1:12:57 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The Undertaker got a loud reaction from the fans during his appearance during the main event of WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell when the legend appears on WWE television again.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback