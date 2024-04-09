The Undertaker takes a subtle shot at The Rock after attacking him at WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to social media to take a subtle shot at The Rock after attacking him at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 was one of the best matches in World Wrestling Entertainment's history. The duo put on an amazing display of strength before multiple interferences happened as it was a "Bloodline Rules" match. The WWE Universe first got to witness the return of John Cena, who took out Solo Sikoa, and then The Deadman showed up to hit a Chokeslam on The Brahma Bull.

The Undertaker recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo from WrestleMania XL where he can be seen standing behind The Rock. The Phenom took a subtle shot at The Final Boss' expensive shirt and urged fans to buy the official Six Feet Under merchandise.

"No $500 SHIRTS HERE! GET THE OFFICIAL SIX FEET UNDER MERCH BELOW!" The Undertaker shared.

Check out a screengrab of The Phenom's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of The Undertaker's Instagram story.

Fans were delighted to see The Deadman make an appearance at WrestleMania after a long time.

The Rock revealed who he thought was great on the microphone in WWE

During a recent interview with The Will Cain Show, The Rock named stars who he thought were great on the microphone. The Final Boss mentioned that he felt CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman cut great promos.

"I feel like CM Punk is great on the mic. I feel like Cody Rhodes is great on the mic too as well. Seth Rollins, our guy's great on the mic," The Rock said. "Paul Heyman, another guy that's great on the mic. I will say this... I grew up in the world of wrestling. What made, I believe, the wrestlers of the '70s and the '80s have this unique style is that in their promos, there was this belief, because it was a fact, and it was true. If you didn't get over, if you didn't get over on the microphone, you weren't going to eat. You weren't going to pay your bills. It was just that simple."

The Great One hinted at a major future match with Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW by saying that their story was not finished yet. It remains to be seen when The Brahma Bull is planning to go one-on-one with The American Nightmare.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see a singles match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes? Absolutely No 0 votes View Discussion