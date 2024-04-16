The Undertaker makes surprising revelation about his WrestleMania XL appearance

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently opened up on his experience at WrestleMania XL.

The Phenom showed up at The Showcase of the Immortals to help Cody Rhodes overcome the odds to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Undertaker made his iconic appearance and flattened The Rock with a Chokeslam before leaving the ring.

While speaking on his own Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker revealed that his appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All gave him closure, something which was missing after his final match – the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

"Something happened this weekend, and I’ve been struggling with it since I retired. But this weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun, obviously, it was fun. I mean, doing this for as long as I have and being involved in that, and how important that storyline was and is, but when it was over, and I’m running out of the building, I’m like, I’m good now... My last match was in the Boneyard, there’s nobody there, cinematic. It was like a moment of clarity, like, I’m okay now," he said. [From 1:11:50 to 1:12:55]

The Undertaker further implied that he is open to making similar appearances in the future. However, The Deadman pointed out that he no longer feels any pressure to do so:

"I'm not saying that I wouldn’t do something like that in the future, but I don’t have that feeling in my chest like I’ve had since I retired... I hadn’t come to peace with it. I knew, just like when it was over in the Boneyard Match at four in the morning, like, I’m good. I had no clue, but I just knew once it was done, I was like, you’re good, man. It’s time to flip the page and go to the next chapter. So yeah, it was such a cool weekend all the way around. Then to finish off and have closure to the wrestling part of my career, it was so cool." [From 1:12:57 onwards]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil sends a message to The Undertaker after WrestleMania

Teil Rhodes has taken to social media on several occasions to support her brother throughout his rivalry against The Bloodline. Following The American Nightmare's historic win, she sent out a message to The Undertaker.

Rhodes shared a post on X/Twitter to thank the former World Champion for helping Cody finish his story, as she shared a picture of The Undertaker choke-slamming The Rock.

Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' 1,316-day title reign to capture the gold. He is scheduled to defend his title against either LA Knight or AJ Styles at Backlash France.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback