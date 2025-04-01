"He should know better than that" - WWE veteran slams Michael Cole for spoiling major WrestleMania match (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took issue with Michael Cole's commentary on RAW. The veteran announcer was part of the broadcast team on the red brand this week alongside Pat McAfee.

During the show, Rhea Ripley faced off against IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. However, the matchup descended into chaos as Belair called off the match as a double disqualification. Mami was distraught as Michael Cole repeatedly announced that she might not make it to WrestleMania.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt Cole was stating the obvious on commentary. The veteran writer pointed out that because Cole was stressing the fact that Ripley might not make it to 'Mania, fans could guess that she would eventually join Belair and SKY in the title match.

"Week by week by week, Michael Cole is showing again and again how badly he needed Vince McMahon. Bro, if you were to tell me one more time Rhea Ripley is not any closer to the main event at WrestleMania and he's not going, if you were to tell me one more time Michael. Obviously, thanks to you greatly, we know it's gonna be a three-way with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania becuase you told us six times that Rhea is nowhere near WrestleMania. He should know better than that. He's been doing this for a long time and that was really telegraphed at the end of the show." [From 5:45 onwards]

Rhea Ripley planted her rivals with Riptides as fans watched in shock. It will be interesting to see how this feud builds up in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

