"He didn't know Spanish two months ago" – JBL on Ludwig Kaiser's El Grande Americano WWE transformation

El Grande Americano has featured regularly on WWE television in recent months. John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) believes the man behind the mask, Ludwig Kaiser, deserves praise for his transformation.

Kaiser began performing as El Grande Americano in June after Chad Gable suffered a shoulder injury. The German recently formed an alliance with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. He has also embraced his new character by learning Spanish.

On September 12, JBL commentated on the latest AAA and WWE Worlds Collide event alongside Corey Graves and Konnan. Discussing the show on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the Hall of Famer disclosed details about Kaiser's grasp of Spanish.

"I was watching Grande Americano talk to Konnan backstage in Spanish," JBL said. "He didn't know Spanish two months ago. They were sitting there talking Spanish. It looks like he's fluent. I think he's more conversational, but it's remarkable. I mean, he has worked incredibly hard to do what he's done. He's been going down to Mexico. He's getting involved in the culture. I mean, he is going all in on this character. It's really impressive what he's doing."

Worlds Collide ended with Dominik Mysterio defeating El Hijo del Vikingo to capture the AAA Mega Championship. El Grande Americano and The Judgment Day helped the 28-year-old secure the win.

JBL defends El Grande Americano presentation

In March, Chad Gable debuted the El Grande Americano persona in the build-up to WrestleMania 41. At the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that the company had acquired the Mexican promotion AAA.

Some fans accused WWE of disrespecting Mexican wrestling by turning Gable into a fake luchador. However, JBL sees no problem with the character.

"Everybody's like, 'Oh my goodness, don't do this character. It's awful.' You go down to Mexico, they love the guy. Mexican fans just wanna be entertained. They wanna have fun. It's your hardcore guys that get on the internet. They're the guys that just wanna b***h about stuff."

In the same episode, JBL named the match that he thinks could break Mexican attendance records.

