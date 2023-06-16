"He knows what he's doing" - Popular WWE star breaks character to heap praise on Imperium member

Popular WWE star Ridge Holland breaks character to heap praise on Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser.

Ludwig Kaiser is currently a member of Imperium alongside Giovanni Vinci and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. On the other hand, Ridge Holland is a part of the Brawling Brutes, which consists of Sheamus and Butch.

In a recent interview with Daily Star, Ridge Holland broke his WWE character and heaped praise on his rival Ludwig Kaiser.

Ridge said that Ludwig has spent years refining his act, he thinks that the Imperium member is fantastic at what he does, and people don't realize the self-confidence he's got.

"As a performer, he (Ludwig Kaiser) has spent years refining his act and I think he’s fantastic at what he does. People don’t realize the amount of self-confidence it takes to do what he does."

Ridge added that Ludwig is not afraid to take a back seat and put Gunther on a pedestal. Instead, he's the hype man, and Ridge thinks he's a super-talented performer.

"He’s not afraid to take a back seat and put GUNTHER on a pedestal which is exactly what he has done. He is the hype man, but he can go. I’ve had many matches against him and he’s a super talented performer. He knows what he’s doing." [H/T Daily Star]

Sheamus thinks WWE missed a great opportunity by leaving out Ridge Holland from Money in the Bank

During an interview with Metro, Sheamus said that he was delighted that Butch is in the Money in the Bank, but Ridge should be in that match as well because the event is happening in London, and Ridge is from the UK, so they had a great opportunity.

"Butch is in that Money In The Bank, I’m delighted for him, he’s great, he’s gonna be in front of his home crowd, he smiled. To be honest with you, Ridge should be in that match as well, 100%. They’re in London, I don’t understand why Ridge isn’t in that match. You’ve got a great opportunity there for that, but I don’t book this stuff, you know what I mean?"

Ridge Holland's teammate Butch will be competing against Ricochet, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Santos Escobar at WWE Money in the Bank ladder match.

