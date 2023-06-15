WWE missed "a great opportunity" by leaving out popular star from the Money in the Bank match, according to Sheamus

Sheamus, in a recent interview, said that WWE missed a great opportunity by leaving out Ridge Holland from the Money in the Bank match.

The Brawling Brutes consists of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. Out of the three superstars, Butch got the opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. He came out victorious in a bout against Baron Corbin and qualified for the ladder match.

WWE Superstar Sheamus gave an interview with Metro recently, in which he said that he was delighted that Butch is in the Money in the Bank, but Ridge should be in that match as well because the event is happening in London, and Ridge is from the UK so they had a great opportunity.

"Butch is in that Money In The Bank, I’m delighted for him, he’s great, he’s gonna be in front of his home crowd, he smiled. To be honest with you, Ridge should be in that match as well, 100%. They’re in London, I don’t understand why Ridge isn’t in that match. You’ve got a great opportunity there for that, but I don’t book this stuff, you know what I mean?" [H/T Metro]

WWE Superstar Sheamus said Butch is going to put on a great performance at Money in the Bank

In the same interview, The Celtic Warrior added that his Brwaling Brutes teammate Butch is going to put on a hell of a performance at Money in the Bank.

"We’ll see what happens, he smiled. Either way, Butch is gonna put on a hell of a performance!" [H/T Metro]

The men's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match is set. Butch, Ricochet, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Shinsuke, and Santos Escobar will compete against each other. Whoever wins will get a chance to cash in on major titles.

