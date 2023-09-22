"He knows that" - Former WWE star points to a specific reason why The Undertaker is widely respected

For three decades, The Undertaker stayed atop the mountain in WWE and reinvented and rejuvenated his character in so many ways. The legend remained relevant and found his way into the hearts of the viewers and his colleagues alike.

Maven recently spoke extensively about the Hall of Famer, whom the former famously eliminated from the 2002 Royal Rumble match.

Discussing The Phenom on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Maven weighed in on why people in the industry respect the legendary star more than probably anyone else. He stated:

"There's nothing to say, nothing bad to say," Maven began. "But let me tell you why. My opinion. Here's why: because he'll do business. Look what he did with me. The only way you can create stars, the only way you can actually put yourself over, is by putting other people over. He knows that. He's willing to do that."

Maven also claimed that The Rock is very similar in that regard. The Undertaker ended his in-ring career following his match against AJ Styles during the pandemic, and got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two years later, in 2022.

Former WWE SmackDown GM Teddy Long believes The Undertaker will never die

One of The Undertaker's most iconic runs came during his time as a SmackDown Superstar. Teddy Long was an integral part of the blue brand during the Hall of Famer's run as a full-time performer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long felt that The Undertaker's character will live on forever. The wrestling veteran advised WWE to still use The Deadman as he is still a major name who can sell tickets.

The 58-year-old should make special appearances for the company, according to Long:

"The Undertaker would never die. I think there's a place now for Taker. I don't think it needs to be where he's wrestling full-time, or he's back into the character. I'll have him make a special appearance every now and then to keep that name alive. But Undertaker will never die," said Teddy Long.

Check out the podcast above for more things Teddy Long discusses in-depth in relation to The Undertaker. The Hall of Famer's last appearance for WWE was in January 2023, when he stepped into the ring for a segment with the late Bray Wyatt and LA Knight on the 30th Anniversary Special event of RAW.

