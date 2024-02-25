"He could not lace my boots in the best years of his career" - Seth Rollins fires shots at 10-time WWE Champion

Seth Rollins has been one of the faces of WWE for a while and takes pride in defending the company's honor. Recently, he fired shots at a former world champion and questioned his in-ring status.

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE and eventually turned heel. The People's Champion aligned with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins aided Cody Rhodes when both cousins teamed up at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event against The American Nightmare.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Seth Rollins was asked if he believes that The Rock can go against him inside the squared circle. To which Rollins fired shots at the star and questioned his in-ring capabilities after staying inactive for a while:

"Look, he's [The Rock] a specimen. He's a specimen, but he hasn't had a match in a decade. John Cena, two times at WrestleMania. Had a couple of stuff, you know, tag matches, some appearances, here and there. Look, I'm on a different level right now. I'm in my prime. I'm operating at a level so high above any level he's ever operated at. He could not lace my boots in the best years of his career. Let alone, right now." [From 03:00 to 03:35]

The Rock last competed at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan, which lasted six seconds.

Seth Rollins provided an update regarding his injury during WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins got injured during a title defense against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary became a workhorse star in the promotion to elevate the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, Rollins' knee kept him out of action for a while, heading into WrestleMania 40. Nevertheless, The Visionary took time off and worked on his injuries before reaching Philadelphia.

During The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, Rollins announced that he was days away from getting clearance and would once again compete in the squared circle ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The segment ended with Seth Rollins hitting a Curb Stomp on Austin Theory after he took a Cody Cutter from Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see who will be his first opponent following his return.

