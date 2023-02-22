"He Leaves," "Banger Match" - Fans believe WWE is planning a major swerve in the Shawn Michaels and Grayson Waller storyline

Shawn Michaels has been having a rough time with the developmental brand as he has been feuding with Grayson Waller ever since the latter lost the NXT Championship match. Recently, fans have started to believe that WWE could pull a massive swerve by letting Dragon Lee wrestle Waller instead of HBK.

In 2021, Shawn Michaels became the creative head of the brand after Triple H stepped down from the role and currently controls the creative on the main roster. Later, NXT was rebooted into a fully functioning development brand and lost its edgy feel. The brand began focusing on creating in-house superstars.

Last night, Grayson Waller hijacked the production crew and interrupted the show as he was suspended for the week. He went on to call out HBK on a special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect on NXT Roadblock. Fans believe Michaels will pull a major swerve by booking Waller against a debuting Dragon Lee.

Fans wanted to see the Hearbreak Kid come out of retirement to put Waller in his place. However, a match between the rising star and the WWE Hall of Famer is unlikely, and Dragon Lee, being the mystery opponent, would be the likely option.

Why is Grayson Waller feuding with Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT?

Last year, Grayson Waller won the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge and became the new number-one contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship and began a feud with the champion.

However, Waller failed to win the match and the title, which caused him to blame the management, especially Shawn Michaels. The rising star began interrupting Michaels at every turn possible.

Last month, Grayson Waller interrupted a media call for NXT Vengeance Day after he lost the Steel Cage match against Bron Breakker. He went on to challenge the authority of the brand and became a menace for HBK.

WWE NXT @WWENXT BREAKING: Due to his actions during the Vengeance Day Media Call, @GraysonWWE has been suspended for one week. BREAKING: Due to his actions during the Vengeance Day Media Call, @GraysonWWE has been suspended for one week. https://t.co/mPeG9Mz41q

Last night, he called out Shawn Michaels and invited him to the Grayson Waller Effect show at WWE Roadblock 2023. It will be interesting to see what Waller has in store for the WWE Hall of Famer.

What are your thoughts on the Waller/Michaels feud? Sound off in the comment section below.

