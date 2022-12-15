"He left that day and never came back - Details on JBL and Ron Simmons dealing with a "cocky" performer (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently recalled how JBL and Ron Simmons of APA once taught a lesson to a "cocky" performer who generated backstage heat.

The Acolytes Protection Agency was one of the toughest tag teams during the Attitude Era, who were relentless with their offense. Their matches were infamous for being brutal, where the duo tormented their opponents with stiff-looking moves. The APA found splendid success, becoming three-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long talked about an incident where JBL and Ron Simmons straightened up a young performer. The former SmackDown General Manager disclosed that WWE had brought in an enhancement talent who was being "cocky" backstage.

However, after he was put inside the ring with APA, the performer left and vowed never to return.

"I can tell you one incident. There was one guy that they brought in, and he came in, you know, all cocky, talking about what he's gonna do, this and that. So, coming to find out that they put the hit on him, The APA. They really showed him exactly what this was all about. He left that day and never came back," said Teddy Long. (14:44 - 15:01)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long's hilarious story about WWE legend JBL

A few weeks back on One on One, Teddy Long shared a hilarious incident when he booked JBL in a match with The Undertaker on SmackDown many years ago.

The Hall of Famer revealed that the former WWE Champion started acting hysterically upon the announcement, so much so that he had difficulty controlling his laughter.

"Well, the only thing that made me want to laugh was some of the reactions that came from some of the guys that I put them in the matches with. Especially JBL, his whole expression changed, and he's looking and screaming at me, 'No, you can't do that!'" said Teddy Long.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Still one of the scariest sentences ever



(@WWE)

'You will go one-on-one with The Undertaker!’Still one of the scariest sentences ever 'You will go one-on-one with The Undertaker!’Still one of the scariest sentences ever 😂(@WWE)https://t.co/oRd32gnzHd

The former SmackDown GM is close with the APA in real life, and the duo even inducted Long into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

What was your favorite moment from APA's run during the Attitude Era? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes