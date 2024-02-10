"He is legitimately a psychopath"- Former WWE employee makes allegations against Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. Things took a drastic turn after a lawsuit filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant came to the fore. Dutch Mantell also added to the same during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Vince McMahon was recently accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Following the lawsuit, further information has reportedly been coming to light about the former chairman.

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the subject, noting that during his time with WWE, he would seemingly see girls coming out of Vince's room crying.

"These guys are horrible. I used to walk out in the hallway and I would see one of the girls walking down or going into her dressing room and she looked upset and they would go on and start crying. Some of them I was close to, but not really close to, knew them more than the other ones. I would say, ‘You ok?’ And they wouldn’t tell me. They would be crying and they had just come out of Vince’s private room. You don’t have to tell me what happened, I know what happened."

The former WWE manager also called Vince McMahon a "psychopath."

"But she didn’t want to tell me and I didn’t really wanna hear it. But I have seen that numerous times. He rode those girls incessantly. I mean, it was all day long, all night. Then when he would get to the hotel, sometimes he would get them a room in his hotel and he’d be knocking at the door at 2 or 3 in the morning. He is legitimately a psychopath." [From 13:30 onwards]

While Vince McMahon's camp has denied the charges so far, the 78-year-old resigned from his position on the TKO board.

Please embed the Youtube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet:

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE