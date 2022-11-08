"He had Lesnar beat" – Ex-WWE personality thinks Bobby Lashley should've called out Brock Lesnar after his 'fluke' victory at Crown Jewel (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley attacked Mustafa Ali and Austin Theory on this week's RAW as he tried to regain the WWE United States Championship. Meanwhile, Vince Russo highlighted a significant drawback concerning Lashley's appearance on the show.

A few weeks ago, The All Mighty dropped the title to Seth Rollins after being attacked by Brock Lesnar. This angle led to a match between Lashley and Lesnar at Crown Jewel, with The Beast Incarnate walking away with the win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Lashley should've called out Lesnar on RAW after their bout's controversial finish at Crown Jewel.

"He had Lesnar beat, he had him beat. Lesnar kicks off the turnbuckle and winds up pinning Lashley to be true and protect every character, Lashley one thousand percent should want Brock. 'I had that match won, I dominated him, he won it on a fluke', he should want Brock. Him coming out to challenge Rollins for something he did four weeks ago, that right doesn't there make any sense," said Russo. [59:00 - 59:51]

Bobby Lashley explained why he cost Austin Theory the Money in the Bank briefcase

On this week's RAW, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins for a shot at the United States Championship.

However, he was prevented from winning the match by former champion Bobby Lashley as the latter launched a brutal assault on the challenger.

In the aftermath of RAW, The All Mighty explained his actions during an interview. He said:

"Look, I don't care about any of this stuff because, at the end of the day, my title was stolen from me, and from now until I get it back, I'm kicking everybody's a** that stands in my way, I could care less. I'm not about winning matches right now, I'm just about hurting people and making people pay for what they did to me because when it happened to me, everybody was out there cheering."

Bobby Lashley has made it clear that his goal is to secure the United States Championship and hurt people. However, it remains to be seen if WWE will book a potential trilogy between him and Brock Lesnar.

