During Vince McMahon's reign as head of WWE creative, one fan-favorite segment he did not seem to care about was "The Fashion Files."

Tyler Breeze and Fandango were seemingly underutilized in the company before they formed a tag team called Breezango in 2016. Later that year, they started to appear in segments where they would punish the most unfashionable performers on the roster.

Despite the outlandish video series being well-received by viewers worldwide, Fandango revealed that McMahon was not the biggest fan of the angle. In a recent interview with Wrestling News, the former NXT Tag Team Champion said:

"From day one to the last day we did it, Vince did not laugh once. He did not understand any of the jokes. He didn't get any of the pop culture, like any of the movies, he did not understand it. He didn't like it, but he knew the fans liked it, so he kept it on his show. He didn't understand any of it."

Fandango further detailed the backstage reaction to "The Fashion Files."

"There would be people in Gorilla [position] watching the segment, and everyone would pop while the segment was airing, and Vince would just, I guess this is what they would tell us, Vince would just look around." Fandango added: "It's nothing against him, but he didn't like it at all, but he knew that some people did." [H/T Wrestling News]

WWE @WWE The #FashionFiles are BACK, and it looks like @mmmgorgeous and @WWEFandango have found two Superstars who want "2B" their friends! #HIAC The #FashionFiles are BACK, and it looks like @mmmgorgeous and @WWEFandango have found two Superstars who want "2B" their friends! #HIAC https://t.co/6RTg1bqWLx

As a duo, Tyler Breeze and Fandango's biggest moment came in August 2020 when they became the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Fandango was initially held in high regard by Vince McMahon

In 2013, Fandango was seemingly seen by Vince McMahon as one of the most exciting young stars on the roster. The 77-year-old even crafted the ballroom dancing character that Dango would portray on WWE TV.

Making his in-ring debut under the new persona, Fandango surprisingly defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29. In the same interview with Wrestling News, the 39-year-old said he was Vince McMahon's pet project in 2013.

“I’m working with a guy that I looked up to, a legend. I don’t want to disappoint him, and I’m Vince’s pet at the time. You know he’s producing the vignettes and the montages and stuff. So I feel like I’m kinda stuck in the middle here where, like, I think Chris personally likes me, but he’s not too excited about wrestling a ballroom dancer at WrestleMania. Which I can understand, you know.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full interview below:

While Fandango never truly made it to the top of WWE, the night after his huge WrestleMania 29 win, fans were obsessed with singing his theme song, which became a viral sensation known as 'Fandangoing.'

What has been Vince McMahon's greatest WWE creation over the years? Give us your favorite in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes