“He was like in tears” - MMA personality details WWE star The Rock’s emotional reaction to his gesture

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won his first title at Jerry Lawler's Memphis-based United States Wrestling Association in the summer of 1996. Performing under the moniker Flex Kavana, Dwayne won the USWA Tag Team Championships on two occasions alongside Bart Sawyer.

Dan Lambert recalled a moment when he gifted Johnson the latter's first title.

The WWE star has a rags-to-riches story. When he was only 15, Dwayne's family fell into poverty, evicted from their home, their car repossessed and they were unable to even afford to eat during Thanksgiving.

His professional wrestling career also had humble beginnings. After initially struggling to make it, and even receiving scorn from fans, he eventually rose up the ranks and became one of the leading stars of the Stamford-based promotion.

Dan Lambert, the founder of the American Top Team, is an MMA personality. He is best known for introducing a handful of fighters from ATT who went on to compete in promotions such as the UFC, PRIDE Fighting Championships, K-1, and Bellator, among others.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Lambert recalled when he gifted The Rock's first title to him, the former WWE Champion was moved to tears:

"I actually had the first title The Rock ever held for a while, which was the USWA Tag Title," Lambert said. "And he came to our gym to film some reality show he was doing — MMA-related — and I actually gave him that belt. And he was like in tears getting that first belt. It meant that much to him." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The Rock on being paid 40 dollars for match prior to WWE debut

It wasn't until 1997 that Dwayne Johnson signed with the Stamford-based promotion and began wrestling under the name Rocky Maivia. In a throwback post on Twitter many years ago, The Rock wrote a caption calling back to his "broke days."

"1995: New USWA Tag Team Champs! Made my $40 bucks for the match. Time to celebrate..#WaffleHouse #BrokeAsHell #TBT" he wrote.

Despite the heavy rumors, The Rock ultimately decided not to be a part of WrestleMania 39 for a match against Roman Reigns.

The People's Champion, however, could return at some point down the line, as fans and even superstars want to see the Samoan cousins collide in a WWE match.

Do you think The Rock versus Roman Reigns will happen in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a big WrestleMania debut here

Poll : 0 votes