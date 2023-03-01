WWE RAW star on The Rock and Roman Reigns wrestling down the line, claims everyone wants to be part of The Bloodline

WWE faction The Bloodline has had a rough patch lately, with signs of total dissension among its members as well. However, they have been in an envious position for over two years now.

Tamina Snuka, who debuted in the global juggernaut alongside The Usos back in 2010, has made some comments regarding her real-life clan.

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion commented on Roman Reigns and The Rock wrestling in the future. She especially shares a close bond with The Great One as the legend bought her a house last year.

“Even I want that. You want it because it’s something special, especially when you got Roman as the “Head of the Table,'” Tamina said. “Some parts of me are like okay there is someone that would love to come in to talk trash with you. I would love to see that fight, that battle.” [H/T: WZ]

On the success of The Bloodline, she remarked that they had all struggled for a long time to get to where they are now:

“You just never know. That’s the great thing about wrestling, you think you know what is going to happen,” Tamina said. “Then they’ll slap you in the face with something different… Every single person wants to become part of The Bloodline. I’m super proud of them. You see the road that everyone has come from. Seeing the struggle and everything they’ve done to get where they are today. The fight we’ve been in when we first came in."

Triple H proclaimed the WWE legend's return is not in the cards

Despite being heavily rumored for months that The Brahma Bull will face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, beginning with a Rumble win for the legend. He no-showed at the event, leaving a lot of fans disappointed.

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shed light on the possibility of The Rock appearing on the "Showcase of the Immortals" this year:

“So I know for him, and I know his family and background and everything.. if he could be here for WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it… But I don’t think it’s just in the cards.” [H/T: Sportskeeda]

The People's Champion has always been on the company's radar, and all he has to do is squeeze in some time within his busy schedule, according to The Game:

“We always have conversations with him because he loves it (wrestling) so much… This is his home. He’s an open invitation, we didn’t lock the door,(and) he can come through anytime he wants, but he is incredibly busy."

Needless to say, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, winning the titular bout. The American Nightmare has openly stated that WWE does not need The Rock, albeit later clarifying that whilst he stands by his word, the legend's return itself will be welcomed with respect.

He is now looking to finish the story at WrestleMania 39 by dethroning Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The first-ever clash is scheduled to headline on April 2nd.

